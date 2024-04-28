McCormick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies in Mexico City, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick will hit the bench for the series finale as a result of catcher Yainer Diaz getting a day off behind the plate and serving as Houston's designated hitter, resulting in usual DH Yordan Alvarez drawing the start in left field. The 29-year-old McCormick is still looking for his first home run of the season and has managed a .236 average with two stolen bases, eight RBI and six runs over 83 plate appearances.