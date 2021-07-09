McCormick went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and was caught stealing in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Oakland.

McCormick started in center field for the resting Myles Straw and contributed a third multi-hit game in his last four starts, going 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits and six RBI during that run. He's up to 33 RBI over 55 games. Since the end of May, he's shown an ability to come off the bench and produce in spotty playing time. McCormick has an .897 OPS with seven home runs and 20 RBI over the last 30 games. There currently is no path to regular at-bats for him, but when he does get into the lineup, McCormick has a potent lineup around him that present RBI opportunities.