McCormick is competing for a reserve role in the Astros' outfield this spring, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick was on the Astros' roster for the wild card and ALDS playoff series', though he never made it on the field. Entering 2021, he's set to fight for the fourth outfielder role with Jose Siri and Steven Souza. If McCormick wins that competition, he could excel on the basepaths as he swiped 16 bags across 110 games at both Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock in 2019.