McCormick started in left field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

McCormick slipped into left field with Michael Brantley serving as the designated hitter, after Houston placed Yordan Alvarez on the COVID-19 protocols list. The Astros are not sure about the specifics of Alvarez's situation, and manager Dusty Baker told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that it could be nothing. If Alvarez needs multiple days, the domino effect of a lineup shuffle could lead to at-bats for McCormick.