McCormick replaced an injured Michael Brantley (wrist) and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 victory over Oakland.

Brantley was plunked in the first inning and didn't come out for the second. X-rays came back negative, but Brantley is day-to-day. McCormick could get a start or two in left field. Houston finishes out the series in Oakland on Sunday, then have a two-game set against the Angels on Monday and Tuesday before its first off day Wednesday.