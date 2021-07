McCormick started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

McCormick filled in for Kyle Tucker, who was scratched due to back spasms. He's managed to make himself relevant despite inconsistent playing time. The 26-year-old outfielder has a .789 OPS with nine home runs and 29 RBI over 52 games.