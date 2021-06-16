McCormick started in right field in place of Kyle Tucker (illness) and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-3 extra-inning win over Texas.

McCormick wore the golden sombrero, striking out four times in the game, but managed to score as the runner placed on second base to start the bottom of the 10th inning. He would likely start in right field again Wednesday if Tucker remains unavailable. McCormick came up through the system has a right fielder but has started there just twice in 2021, while also playing 12 in left field and seven in center.