McCormick will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the White Sox.

McCormick is in the lineup for the sixth game in a row while Kyle Tucker (illness) remains on the COVID-19 injured list. The rookie has gone 3-for-21 with a pair of home runs over the previous five contests, but his run of regular playing time will likely come to an end shortly. Tucker is expected to return to the Houston lineup at some point during the club's series in Baltimore that begins Monday, according to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle.