McCormick went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Tigers.
McCormick got Houston on the board early with a two-run homer in the second, his first extra-base knock of the season. The third-year outfielder has hit 14 homers in back-to-back campaigns and will look to exceed that number in 2023.
