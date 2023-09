McCormick went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Friday's loss to the Royals.

McCormick's eighth-inning blast cut Kansas City's lead to 7-5 but the comeback attempt fell short. The 28-year-old outfielder is up to 21 home runs this season after knocking his first since Sep. 6. During his 12-game drought, he posted an ugly .479 OPS. McCormick is now slashing .281/.362/.501 with 39 extra-base hits, 68 RBI and 19 stolen bases through 429 plate appearances.