site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-chas-mccormick-heads-to-bench-sunday-850700 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Chas McCormick: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCormick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
McCormick started the past two games and will hit the bench after he went 1-for-9 with a double, a run and three strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon will man center field and bat eighth Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read