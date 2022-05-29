site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Heads to bench Sunday
McCormick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick is 2-for-20 over his past seven games and will take a seat for the third time in the past five contests. Mauricio Dubon will man center field Sunday in his place.
