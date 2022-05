McCormick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

McCormick's brief run as the Astros' leadoff hitter ended Monday, as Jose Altuve (hamstring) made his return from the 10-day injured list and immediately took back control of the table-setting role. Though he moved down to seventh in the order in Monday's 3-0 win and is now out of the lineup Tuesday, McCormick still appears fairly secure as the Astros' top center fielder. Jose Siri will fill in for him Tuesday, however.