McCormick went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 14-3 win over the Twins.
McCormick entered the blowout win late as a pinch hitter for Yordan Alvarez and swatted his sixth homer in 38 games. He made some noise when filling in for an injured Michael Brantley recently and has a 1.002 OPS over the last 13 games. He can play center field, which would be the most likely path to a starting assignment, but Myles Straw has hit well of late (11-for-24, 1.099 OPS, eight games), so McCormick will have to manage as the fourth outfielder.