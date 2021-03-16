Houston manager Dusty Baker said he plans to give McCormick more playing time over the next week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker feels McCormick has put a lot of pressure on himself during spring training, as the outfielder competes for the fourth outfielder job with Jose Siri and Steven Souza. McCormick went 1-for-2 with a walk in Monday's game and was 2-for-14 prior to that. The manager said all three outfielders will get more run in the next week or so, which will help him make a determination about the roster's composition.