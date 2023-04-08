McCormick is starting in left field and batting leadoff Saturday against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCormick has struck out five times in the past two games but has a .222/.364/.444 slash line for the season, and he'll bat leadoff for the first time this year. Jeremy Pena was atop the order for Houston's first eight games but will hit sixth Saturday.
