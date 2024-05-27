McCormick is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Seattle.
It's the second straight game on the bench for McCormick, who is 1-for-9 in three contests since returning from the injured list. The Astros are going with Yordan Alvarez in left field Monday, with Jon Singleton in the designated hitter spot and Jose Abreu at first base in his return.
