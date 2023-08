McCormick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Boston.

The 28-year-old started the past 16 games after missing a couple contests with a bruised knee and will receive Tuesday off with Michael Brantley (shoulder) activated from the injured list and making his season debut in left field. McCormick played all three outfield spots during that stretch and should continue to be a lineup regular given his .982 OPS in 39 games since the All-Star break.