McCormick isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
McCormick started the last two games and went 2-for-7 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon will take over in center field and bat ninth Wednesday.
More News
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Scores once in return•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in action Friday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Still tending to sore pinkie finger•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Scratched Wednesday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in action Tuesday•