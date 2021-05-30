McCormick started in left field and went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-8 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

McCormick made his second consecutive start in left field in place of the injured Michael Brantley (hamstring), who will be on the injured list until at least June 8. He's reached base safely five times and delivered two sacrifice flies over 11 plate appearances in the two starts. The 26-year-old, who stole is second base of the season, has recorded two consecutive seasons with double-digit steals, swiping 19 bags in 2018 and 16 in 2019. Beyond McCormick, the Astros can use Aledmys Diaz in left field, but he's been needed at DH the last two days with Yordan Alvarez (wrist) unavailable.