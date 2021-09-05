site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: On bench Sunday
McCormick is not starting Sunday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick has appeared in two games since returning from the injured list and has gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Jake Meyers starts in center field and bats seventh Sunday.
