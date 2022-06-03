site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCormick is not in Friday's lineup against the Royals.
He is hitting .194 with one home run and nine strikeouts over his last 10 games. Jose Siri will start in center field and hit eighth.
