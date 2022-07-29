site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-chas-mccormick-out-of-fridays-lineup-842225 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCormick is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
McCormick started the past six games and has an .891 OPS in the second half, but he'll take a seat for Friday's contests. Aledmys Diaz will man left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read