Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCormick isn't starting Friday against the Athletics.
McCormick started in the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Aledmys Diaz is taking over in left field and batting second Friday.
