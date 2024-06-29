McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

McCormick went 0-for-1 with one walk and one strikeout before being pinch hit by Jon Singleton in the sixth inning of Friday's 7-2 loss to New York. With McCormick starting Saturday's game in the dugout, Singleton will start at first base while Mauricio Dubon shifts to right field against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill.