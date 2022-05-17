site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2022
at
4:52 pm ET
•
1 min read
McCormick will sit Tuesday against Boston.
McCormick sits after starting four of the last five games. He's struggled to get on base this season but has hit for some power, with his .242/.296/.444 slash line translating to a 120 wRC+. Jose Siri will take over in center field.
