McCormick went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Kansas City.
McCormick broke a seven-game RBI drought by driving in single runs via a fielder's choice, a double and a walk with the bases loaded. He also extended a hit streak to seven games. The outfielder is batting .311 (19-for-61) in the 17 games since being handed an everyday role following the trade of Myles Straw.
