McCormick (hamstring) is scheduled to play in the outfield for the next two games with Double-A Corpus Christi, MLB.com reports.

McCormick served as the designated hitter with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday in his first rehab appearance, and he'll now progress to playing full games in the outfield. Assuming that goes well, there's a strong chance he'll be activated for the Astros' weekend series against Milwaukee.