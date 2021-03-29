McCormick started in center field during a "B" game against the Marlins on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick has more familiarity with corner outfield, but he could be pressed into duty in center field pending the status of Myles Straw, who is away from the club for health and safety protocols. If Straw's status prevents him from playing when the regular season begins, then McCormick or Kyle Tucker could start in center field. Neither player has much experience at the position, but both of been exposed to it during spring training. The Astros have other in-house options with more experience in center, but they present 40-man roster complications.