McCormick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
McCormick doubled Houston's lead to 2-0 with his second-inning homer. The outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, but he hasn't recorded a multi-hit effort in that span. He's slashing a mere .200/.289/.400 with five homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases in 90 plate appearances. McCormick will likely continue to see consistent playing time until Michael Brantley (hamstring) returns, which could be as soon as Tuesday.