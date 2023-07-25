McCormick went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and six total RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rangers.

McCormick came up to the plate three times with runners in scoring position and delivered in each instance, knocking a two-run double in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh. Altogether, the outfielder tallied a career-best six RBI to lead the Astros to victory. McCormick has been on fire in July, slashing .362/.457/.759 with six homers, 20 RBI, 12 runs and three steals through 17 games.