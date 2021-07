McCormick went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over Cleveland.

McCormick, who has been filling in for Kyle Tucker (back spasms) in right field, singled home a run in the fourth, then gave Houston the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth. It was the 10th long ball of the season for McCormick, who went 4-for-11 with five RBI while replacing Tucker.