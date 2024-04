McCormick (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting fifth Sunday against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chroniclereports.

The 28-year-old sat out the first two games of the series due to hamstring soreness but will return to action Sunday for the finale. McCormick had a hot first week of the season with an .845 OPS through six games, but he's gone just 2-for-20 with four walks and five strikeouts over his past six contests.