McCormick (back) did some hitting Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time he's hit since he went down with a back injury a week ago. McCormick will "probably" need a rehab assignment before returning, per Astros manager Dusty Baker, so the outfielder would seem to be at least a week or so away. Jake Meyers has been handling center field with McCormick sidelined.
