McCormick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

The Astros still have an opening in the everyday lineup while Michael Brantley (shoulder) remains on the injured list, but McCormick doesn't look as though he'll be a regular in the starting nine. He'll take a seat for the second game in a row while the Astros continue to take a committee approach to fill Brantley's spot. Utility man Aledmys Diaz will crack the lineup Tuesday, picking up a start at first base while Yuli Gurriel serves as Houston's designated hitter.