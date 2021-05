McCormick went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Astros' 9-1 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

McCormick went deep off Patrick Sandoval with two on in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old doesn't start very often, but he took advantage of the opportunity Wednesday. He has only 34 plate appearances this season, and is slashing .167/.235/.433. The outfielder has two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs.