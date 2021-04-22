McCormick started in center field, batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.
McCormick got the start in center field with Myles Straw (illness) unavailable and was the latest fill-in at leadoff with Jose Altuve (COVID-19 protocols) out. Manager Dusty Baker used Kyle Tucker and Straw before McCormick, and it's evident the Astros are missing their ignitor atop the lineup.
