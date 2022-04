McCormick went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas.

McCormick got things going for Houston with a long ball leading off the game, and he scored another run following a fifth-inning single. The homer was his first of the campaign after he swatted 14 round trippers across 284 at-bats during his rookie campaign last year. He's slashing .280/.308/.400 with three RBI across 52 plate appearances this season.