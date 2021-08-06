McCormick started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

McCormick had sat out a three of the five games while the Astros were in National League cities, but he should be in the lineup for the four-game set against Minnesota of the AL. Houston has one more series in an NL city, a three-game set in San Diego from Sept. 3 to 5.