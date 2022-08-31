Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed that McCormick was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to a sore right pinkie finger, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick previously dislocated the finger in question one week ago, missing four straight games before re-entering the lineup Tuesday. In the Astros' 4-2 win, McCormick went 1-for-4 while playing all nine innings in the outfield, but he apparently came out of the contest feeling less than 100 percent. The Astros are hopeful that the day out of the lineup coupled with Thursday's team off day will allow McCormick to re-enter the lineup in Friday's series opener with the Angels.