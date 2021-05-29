McCormick went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

McCormick's name was all over the game before Houston's bullpen surrendered eight runs in extra frames. HIs two-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Astros a lead, and he tied the game in the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. In between, his bid for a grand slam was caught at the warning track. McCormick started in left field in place of Michael Brantley, who landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury. He's batting just .188 for the season, but six of his nine hits have gone for extra bases, including four that left the yard.