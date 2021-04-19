McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in the 7-2 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

McCormick swiped his first bag of the season after drawing a walk Sunday. He eventually scored after putting himself in scoring position. The 25-year-old only started his third game this season, but has taken advantage with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in those three starts.