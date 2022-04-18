McCormick is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat after four consecutive starts, opening up a spot in the outfield for Jose Siri. McCormick was hitless over his final two games to close out the Astros' weekend series in Seattle, but his .746 OPS on the season and solid performance in 2021 might be enough to keep him atop the depth chart in center field for now. However, Siri's hot start to 2022 (.956 OPS in 20 plate appearances) has kept him relevant in the Houston outfield.