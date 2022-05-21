site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
McCormick isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
McCormick started in the last three games and went 1-for-9 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts. Jose Siri will take his place in center field and lead off Saturday.
