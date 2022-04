McCormick went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a double on Sunday against Toronto.

McCormick hit atop the order for the first time this season in the absence of Jose Altuve (hamstring). He made an immediate impression, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double. One frame later, McCormick delivered an RBI single. He's recently alternated starts with Jose Siri in center field and has delivered four hits across his last 18 at-bats, though Sunday's counting stats were his first in that span.