De Jong's contract was purchased by the Astros from the independent Sugar Land Skeeters on Monday, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.

The Astros are going through an injury crisis on the pitching staff at the moment, so they're searching for healthy pitchers wherever they can find them. De Jong will still need to go through a physical and a COVID-19 screening before he's able to join the team. De Jong has thrown 47 big-league innings over the last three seasons, posting a 5.94 ERA.