De Jong allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in a no-decision in the second game of a doubleheader against Oakland on Tuesday.

De Jong was the opener in a bullpen game and avoided the loss when Houston plated four runs in the fourth inning after he gave up four to the Athletics in the bottom of the third. De Jong was needed to supplement the rotation, as the Astros played two doubleheaders in the span of four days. The 26-year-old has allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings.