The Astros recalled De Jong from their taxi squad Sunday ahead of Game 1 of the team's ALCS matchup with the Rays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros decided that having an extra long-relief arm in De Jong on hand for the ALCS was more important than retaining a reserve outfield in Chas McCormick, who was optioned to the team's taxi squad in a corresponding move. De Jong made three appearances for Houston in the regular season, giving up 12 runs on 12 hits and four walks over 7.1 innings.