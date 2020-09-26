Houston manager Dusty Baker said De Jong will start Saturday if the Astros clinched a playoff spot Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

As it turned out, the Astros clinched despite losing to the Rangers on Friday. It was the Dodgers victory over the Angels later in the night that pushed Houston into the postseason. De Jong, who was called up Friday when Josh James (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list, is expected to at least open Saturday's game. It's unclear how many innings De Jong has in him.