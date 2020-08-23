The Astros selected De Jong's contract from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

To facilitate the transaction, Houston cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by transferring Yordan Alvarez (knee) to the 45-day injured list and a spot on the 28-man active roster by optioning Humberto Castellanos to its alternate site. The 26-year-old De Jong is expected to work as a long man out of the bullpen while he's up with Houston.